Germany mistakenly names Latvian player in squad for Nations League

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany has had to hurriedly revise its squad list for the Nations League after accidentally including a player from Latvia because of a technical error. Listed alongside players like Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz on the German soccer federation website was the name of Dario Sits. He is a 20-year-old forward from Dutch second division team Helmond Sport and made his debut for Latvia last month. Sits’ name was quickly removed and the German soccer federation blamed “a technical error in the database” in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

