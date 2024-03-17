Germany midfielder Svenja Huth retires from international soccer ahead of Olympics

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany midfielder Svenja Huth has announced her retirement from international soccer ahead of the Paris Olympics. Huth has played 88 games for Germany since 2011 and was the third most-experienced member of the squad that booked its place at the Olympics with a third-place finish in the Nations League last month. Huth won the 2013 European Championship with Germany and the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Huth says she enjoyed her time with the national team but it was “physically and mentally challenging and draining” to continue playing.

