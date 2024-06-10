Germany midfielder Pavlović out of training camp with illness ahead of Euro 2024 opener

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović stayed away from the team’s training camp Monday with illness, four days before the host nation kicks off Euro 2024 against Scotland. The German soccer federation said Pavlović was the only one of the 26-player squad not to return as scheduled from a free weekend following Friday’s 2-1 friendly win over Greece. The federation says he “did not travel on Monday due to an infection,” without giving further details or any timeline for when Pavlović is expected to join the team.

