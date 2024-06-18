Germany looking to book spot in Euro 2024 knockout stage with another win against Hungary

Germany faces Hungary on Wednesday in Stuttgart in their second Group A match. Germany tops the group after beating Scotland 5-1 in the opener while Hungary lost 3-1 against Switzerland. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). Hungary is unbeaten in its past three meetings with Germany and won the last encounter between the two sides 1-0. Germany can all but seal its place in the knockout stage with a win. Switzerland plays Scotland in the other group match.

