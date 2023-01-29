Germany leads fields at bobsled, luge world championships

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany has captured the first two bobsled gold medals of this year’s world championships, with Laura Nolte driving to the win in women’s monobob and Johannes Lochner winning the two-man championship. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. was second in monobob. Germany also captured eight of a possible nine gold medals at the luge world championships this weekend.

