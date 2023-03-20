Germany hopes to repair reputation before hosting Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Germany hopes this week to start repairing the tattered reputation of its men’s national soccer team before it hosts the European Championship next year. Two World Cup flops and a poor showing in between have taken their toll on what was a proud heritage for Germany. The four-time World Cup winner no longer strikes fear among opponents. The German soccer federation wants to change that before the country hosts Euro 2024. It’s an opportunity to restore lost pride. The campaign starts this week with friendly games against Peru in Mainz on Saturday, then Belgium in Cologne three days later.

