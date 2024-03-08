Germany hires Christian Wück as new coach of women’s soccer national team after Olympics

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany has hired Christian Wück as the new coach of its women’s soccer national team. He will only take over after this year’s Olympics. Wück is best known for coaching the German men’s Under-17 team to European and World Cup titles last year. Germany beat France on penalties in the final of both competitions. He will replace the 72-year-old Horst Hrubesch, who took temporary charge of the team last year and coached it to qualify for the Olympic tournament with a third-place finish in the Nations League.

