Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international soccer and will focus on Bayern

MUNICH (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He will keep playing club soccer for Bayern Munich. The 38-year-old Neuer made his debut for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last national team game was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals as Germany hosted Euro 2024. Neuer’s departure could open the door for Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen to take over as Germany’s starting goalkeeper.

