Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Goalkeeper Merle Frohms is retiring from the Germany women’s team. Her announcement comes shortly after she was surprisingly benched for the Paris Olympics tournament. Frohms played 52 times for Germany, including its run to the final at the European Championship in 2022 and a shock group-stage exit at the World Cup the following year. She says she wants to focus on her club career with Wolfsburg and looked forward to “having more time with family and friends again.” The 29-year-old Frohms says she had already decided last year to leave the national team after the Olympic tournament.

