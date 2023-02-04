Germany gets 1st and 2nd at bobsled worlds; US takes 3rd

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany has finished first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. has claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes, 32.86 seconds. They were just 0.05 seconds ahead of German teammates Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide. Humphries and Kaysha Love got third in 4:33.37.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.