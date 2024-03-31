Germany forward Undav rescues 3-3 draw for Stuttgart with Heidenheim in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Germany forward Deniz Undav has scored in stoppage time to rescue a 3-3 draw for third-place Stuttgart against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. An own-goal from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and two late quick-fire goals from Tim Kleindienst had given the visitors a late 3-2 lead. But Undav eluded two defenders as he turned and scored inside the far corner for Stuttgart’s equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Augsburg drew with Cologne 1-1 in the early game. Bochum plays last-place Darmstadt in another relegation fight later Sunday.

