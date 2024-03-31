Germany forward Undav rescues 3-3 draw for Stuttgart with Heidenheim in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Stuttgart's Deniz Undav, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, March 31, 2024. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

BERLIN (AP) — Germany forward Deniz Undav has scored in stoppage time to rescue a 3-3 draw for third-place Stuttgart against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.  An own-goal from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and two late quick-fire goals from Tim Kleindienst had given the visitors a late 3-2 lead. But Undav eluded two defenders as he turned and scored inside the far corner for Stuttgart’s equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Augsburg drew with Cologne 1-1 in the early game. Bochum plays last-place Darmstadt in another relegation fight later Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.