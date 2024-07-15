Germany forward Thomas Müller retires from international soccer after Euro 2024

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Thomas Müller has announced his retirement from international soccer after a 14-year career that included the 2014 World Cup title. The 34-year-old Bayern Munich striker played 131 times for his country, scoring 45 goals. Müller’s final appearance for Germany was as a substitute in the host nation’s quarterfinal loss to eventual Euro 2024 winner Spain. Müller’s international debut came in 2010 in a 1-0 loss to Argentina. He played in four World Cups and four European Championships.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.