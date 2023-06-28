Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kai Havertz has completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million). Arsenal said the Germany international had joined on a “long-term contract.” The forward becomes Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer after Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League last season. Havertz tweeted “I’m a Gunner” and added a heart emoji.

