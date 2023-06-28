Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, controls the ball as he is challenged by Colombia's Jhon Lucumi during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kai Havertz has completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million). Arsenal said the Germany international had joined on a “long-term contract.” The forward becomes Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer after Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League last season. Havertz tweeted “I’m a Gunner” and added a heart emoji.

