Germany forward Jamal Musiala out with thigh injury

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Jamal Musiala has been ruled out of upcoming friendly games against Peru and Belgium because of a muscle-fiber tear in his left thigh. Musiala came on as a substitute in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and played to the end of the game. Germany coach Hansi Flick says “we all hoped Jamal would be fit because he has extraordinary qualities.” Germany plays Peru on Saturday and Belgium on March 28. Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap had already withdrawn from the Germany squad with a shoulder injury. Flick called up AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw in his place.

