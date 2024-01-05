Germany faces Australia in United Cup semifinals after beating Greece 2-1

SYDNEY (AP) — Alexander Zverev has won both his singles and mixed doubles matches against Greece to lead Germany into the United Cup semifinals against Australia. Zverev and Laura Siegemund beat Maria Sakkari and Petros Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3 in the deciding mixed doubles to clinch Germany’s 2-1 victory after Zverev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in singles. Sakkari beat former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-3 to give Greece the early lead. France will play Poland in the other semifinal match on Saturday. The final is set for Sunday, also at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

