Germany edges Spain to reach the men’s handball final at Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Germany holds on to beat Spain 25-24 and reach the men’s handball final at the Paris Olympics. They were tied at 12-12 at the end of the first half. With one minute left 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Germany led 2020 bronze medalist Spain by one point. Latvian-born Renars Uscins led Germany with six goals. Spain’s sharpshooter Daniel Fernandez scored on five of his six shots. Germany’s opponent will be the winner of a later semifinals between three-time Olympic champion Denmark and Slovenia at Pierre Mauroy Stadium outside the northern city of Lille.

