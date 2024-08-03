Germany edges Denmark to win a third straight Olympic team dressage title

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Germany has won the Olympic team dressage title for a third consecutive time with a narrow victory over Denmark at the Paris Games. Isabell Werth won her eighth Olympic gold medal and increased her equestrian-record overall medal tally to 13, all in dressage. The 55-year-old Werth was joined on the podium by Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Frederic Wandres, who won his first Olympic medal. Germany held off strong pressure from Denmark, which was led by the top-ranked Cathrine Dufour-Laudrup. The British team including 57-year-old Carl Hester took bronze. Snoop Dogg was part of the equestrian crowd at the Palace of Versailles, where he wore a black riding helmet and sunglasses.

