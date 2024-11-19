Germany denied by last-chance penalty for Hungary in Nations League. Sweden’s Gyökeres scores 4

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time to deny Germany a victorious end to the Nations League group stage and show why Hungary is one of the hardest places to win in world soccer. Szoboszlai’s penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Hungary, which last lost at home in 2022. The Netherlands drew 1-1 with Bosnia-Herzegovina after Ermedin Demirovic canceled out Brian Brobbey’s opening goal for the Dutch team. Viktor Gyökeres scored four goals as Sweden beat Azerbaijan 6-0. Wales and the Czech Republic both won promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

