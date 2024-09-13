Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany defender Marina Hegering is retiring from the women’s national soccer team after winning an Olympic bronze medal last month. The 34-year-old defender played 42 games for Germany. She is set to continue playing for her club Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Wolfsburg said she has a contract until the end of the season and will then join its coaching staff. Hegering was a starter in the German team which was runner-up to England in the Euro 2022 final and also played at two World Cups.

