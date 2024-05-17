Germany defender Benjamin Henrichs signs contract extension at Leipzig through 2028

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Defender Benjamin Henrichs has signed a contract extension through 2028 with Leipzig. It comes one day after he was named in Germany’s preliminary squad for the European Championship next month. Henrichs’ contract at Leipzig was due to run out in 2025 and he has now agreed a three-year extension. He said he’d considered leaving for a new challenge but was persuaded to stay. Leipzig is already assured of finishing the Bundesliga season in fourth spot ahead of its last game at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

