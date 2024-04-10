Germany, Czechia, Switzerland and Japan all advance to quarterfinals of women’s hockey worlds

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Lisa Hemmerle made her first career start in goal for the national team, helping Germany beat China 3-0 on Tuesday to finish the preliminary round of the women’s world hockey championships with a 4-0 record for the first time in program history. Hemmerle, a 28-year-old, recorded an easy shutout as Germany outshot China 44-9. Germany starter Sandra Abstreiter got the day off as the team had already clinched Group B. Germany advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday to face Czechia, more widely known in English as the Czech Republic. Captain Aneta Tejralová scored 37 seconds into the game and Natálie Mlýnková added three goals to help Czechia cruise past winless Switzerland. Japan qualified for the quarterfinals after winning the final game of the preliminary round.

