Germany confirms Antonio Rüdiger strained a hamstring ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 game

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — The German team has confirmed that Antonio Rüdiger strained a hamstring muscle in Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024. The Real Madrid defender was seen holding his leg as he left the field after Sunday’s game. Germany didn’t give any details of Rüdiger’s condition in a brief statement confirming the injury or indicate whether he’s likely to be fit to play in the round of 16 on Saturday. It could leave Germany without either of its first-choice central defenders for its round-of-16 game because Jonathan Tah is suspended.

