Germany coach watches as others announce his Euro 2024 squad with no surprises

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has watched as his initial European Championship squad has been announced for him by a variety of people reflecting the mix in German society. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was the only new name among the 27 called out in a video message featuring students, TV presenters, singers, döner kebab chefs, radio presenters and others on Thursday. Nagelsmann is keeping faith with the shakeup he initiated in March before the friendly matches against France and the Netherlands. Both games yielded wins and boosted confidence before Germany hosts Euro 2024 next month.

