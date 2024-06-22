Germany coach Nagelsmann raises risk of serious injuries on slippery Frankfurt field at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is anxious about players getting serious injuries on Sunday in Frankfurt on the slippery turf. It was laid several months ago after hosting NFL games in the stadium. Nagelsmann raised the risk of ACL injuries when Germany plays Switzerland needing to avoid defeat to confirm finishing top of Group A at the European Championship. The Waldstadion field in rainy Frankfurt cut up badly in two previous games at Euro 2024. Belgium lost to Slovakia 1-0 then England and Denmark played a 1-1 draw under a closed roof. Nagelsmann says England players were slipping and risked serious injury.

