Germany coach Nagelsmann hails a ‘good signal’ as sporting director Völler extends contract

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann calls it a “good signal” that team sporting director Rudi Völler has signed a contract extension through 2026. But Nagelsmann indicates it won’t decide whether he too stays after the European Championship. Völler was initially hired early last year initially only to the mid-year European Championship as a response to Germany going out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage. He oversaw the signing of Nagelsmann in September to replace Hansi Flick. Nagelsmann led Germany to friendly wins over France and the Netherlands last month to lift the spirits around the Euro 2024 host team but his future as coach after Euro 2024 remains unclear.

