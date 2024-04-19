Germany coach Nagelsmann extends contract through 2026 World Cup. Bayern left still searching

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract by two years. That will take the 36-year-old coach beyond the upcoming European Championship and through the 2026 World Cup. It also ends the possibility of Nagelsmann returning to Bayern Munich, which is looking for a new coach for next season after deciding to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of this season. Nagelsmann was the reported favorite following Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay with Bayer Leverkusen. Now Bayern will need to look elsewhere after two high-profile rejections. The German soccer federation announced Friday that its supervisory board and shareholders decided unanimously to keep Nagelsmann in charge of the national team after Euro 2024, which Germany is hosting.

