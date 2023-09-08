Germany coach Hansi Flick needs his team to start winning and fast before Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick needs his team to start winning games again quick to be sure of keeping his job ahead of next year’s European Championship. Germany will host the Euro 2024 tournament but the country’s team has been floundering and the former Bayern Munich coach is under pressure to show he can finally turn things around. Germany sporting director Rudi Völler says the players have “an obligation to deliver” in friendly games against Japan in Wolfsburg on Saturday and France in Dortmund on Tuesday. Flick says “sometimes you don’t get the successes or results that you want. That’s currently the case with us.”

