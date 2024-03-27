Germany celebrates turnaround as confidence grows before hosting Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — What a difference a game makes. The pessimism and frustration shrouding Germany’s soccer team ahead this summer’s European Championship has been lifted and replaced by confidence that the host can now win the tournament. All it took was a win over France for the Germans to cast aside their doubts. Former Germany great Lothar Matthäus says “the team not only can be European champion, it must be European champion!” Germany also defeated the Netherlands 2-1 on Tuesday. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a team that had lost its previous games against Austria and Turkey in November, and which had only two wins from its previous 10 matches before beating France 2-0 in Lyon on Saturday.

