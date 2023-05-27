Germany beats US in overtime to set up final against Canada at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Germany has upset the United States in overtime to set up a final against Canada at ice hockey world championship. Frederik Tiffels scored with 2:28 left in overtime to give Germany a 4-3 win over the Americans in the semifinals. Earlier, teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 in the other semi. Canada reached its fourth straight final. The Germans pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger when they were 3-2 down late in the third period and Marcel Noebels euqualized with a backhand shot with 1:23 remaining to force overtime. Germany reached the final for the first time since 1992 when the playoff format was introduced at the world championship.

