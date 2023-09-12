Germany beats France 2-1 in a friendly to end its winless run days after removing coach Hansi Flick

By The Associated Press
Germany's Thomas Muller celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and France in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany has beaten World Cup runner-up France 2-1 in a friendly to lift some of the gloom around the team hosting the European Championship next year. The win ended a run of five games without a victory and came two days after Hansi Flick was removed as coach. Thomas Müller scored early on and Leroy Sané added a second on a late counterattack for Germany. Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty for France. Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan went off injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.