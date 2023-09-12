Germany beats France 2-1 in a friendly to end its winless run days after removing coach Hansi Flick

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany has beaten World Cup runner-up France 2-1 in a friendly to lift some of the gloom around the team hosting the European Championship next year. The win ended a run of five games without a victory and came two days after Hansi Flick was removed as coach. Thomas Müller scored early on and Leroy Sané added a second on a late counterattack for Germany. Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty for France. Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan went off injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.