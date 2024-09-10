Germany, Australia, Canada and Belgium earn victories in Davis Cup openers

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Even without world No. 2 Alexander Zverev, Germany defeated Slovakia 3-0 on Tuesday and last year’s runner-up Australia came out on top in its duel with France as the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals kicked off. Four groups play across four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group will advance. Germany and Slovakia were the first teams in action on Tuesday playing in China in Group C, which also includes the United States. The U.S. plays China on Wednesday.

