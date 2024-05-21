Germany and Real Madrid great Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Toni Kroos will retire from soccer after the 2024 European Championship. Madrid says the 34-year-old German international “has decided to bring an end to his time as a professional footballer following Euro 2024.” It expressed “its gratitude and affection to … a player who will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football’s greatest legends.” Kroos has been with Madrid since 2014. He helped the club win 22 titles including four European Cups and four Spanish leagues. He made 463 appearances with Madrid.

