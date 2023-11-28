Germany and France advance to the Under-17 World Cup final. Argentina will play Mali for third place

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Germany and France will meet in the Under-17 World Cup final on Saturday. The Germans beat Argentina 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw. France defeated Mali 2-1. Paris Brunner scored two goals for France and Max Moerstedt added the other in Surakarta. Argentina forward Agustine Roberto scored a hat trick for his team. Yvann Titi and Ismail Bouneb scored a goal each for France. Ibrahim Diarra scored for Mali. Saturday’s final will be played in Surakarta. Argentina and Mali will meet in the same city a day earlier in the playoff for third place.

