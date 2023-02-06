German women’s soccer shows more investment as crowds grow

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German women’s soccer clubs have posted record revenue and losses. A new report on the 2021-22 season reflects heavier investment in the game even before the national team’s run to the final of the European Championship brought a dramatic increase in spectator numbers. The 12 clubs in the top-division Frauen-Bundesliga averaged around 1.4 million euros in revenue but made overall losses of around 1.5 million euros. More games were televised in 2021-22 and spectator numbers in stadiums have soared this season since the European Championship.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.