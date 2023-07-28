German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw

By The Associated Press
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Molter]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — German teenager Noma Noha Akugue has reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament to continue a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world. Noha Akugue won 6-3, 6-3 against another 19-year-old, Russian Diana Shnaider, in a fairy-tale run at her hometown Hamburg European Open. Top-seeded Casper Ruud was upset 6-0, 6-4 by Arthur Fils for a spot in the semifinals of the men’s Hamburg tournament. Fils goes on to play Alexander Zverev after the German beat Luca van Assche 6-3, 6-4.

