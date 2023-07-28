German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — German teenager Noma Noha Akugue has reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament to continue a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world. Noha Akugue won 6-3, 6-3 against another 19-year-old, Russian Diana Shnaider, in a fairy-tale run at her hometown Hamburg European Open. Top-seeded Casper Ruud was upset 6-0, 6-4 by Arthur Fils for a spot in the semifinals of the men’s Hamburg tournament. Fils goes on to play Alexander Zverev after the German beat Luca van Assche 6-3, 6-4.

