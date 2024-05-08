German teams’ success in Champions League disrupting Germany’s Euro 2024 preparations

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s European Championship preparations are being disrupted by German teams’ success in the Champions League. The Champions League final could see old rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich meet for a repeat of the 2013 decider – if Bayern beats Real Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday. Even a Bayern defeat would leave Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann without Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger for his team’s Euro 2024 training camp from May 26-31 in Blankenhain, central Germany. The Champions League final takes place in London on June 1, meaning any Germany players involved will need to skip those Euro 2024 preparations.

