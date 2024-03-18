German soccer targets racism before hosting Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation is targeting racism and discrimination among fans and amateur players with a new campaign ahead of this summer’s European Championship. The federation has presented its two-pronged strategy with a video message under the motto “Soccer time is the best time against racism.” Fans will be encouraged to take part on social media. It is also launching of a new pilot project taking anti-racist measures to amateur clubs in the Northeast German Football Association. The pilot project will run through 2025 before being extended to other areas.

