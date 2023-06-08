German soccer league finds 2 more men to replace 2 men who replaced female CEO

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer league will appoint two more men to take over as chief executive officers from two men who took over from a woman last year. The league says Marc Lenz and Steffen Merkel are to assume duties as co-CEOs on July 1. They will take over from Axel Hellmann and Oliver Leki. Hellmann and Leki took over on an interim basis from Donata Hopfen last December when she stepped down from the role as head of Germany’s top two soccer divisions after less than a year in charge. Hopfen was the league’s first female CEO. Lenz and Merkel were already members of the league’s management board.

