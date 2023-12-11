German soccer league approves plan to sell share of TV rights to investor despite fan protests

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer clubs voted Monday to approve a plan to sell a share of its broadcast revenues to an outside investor. The plan is bitterly opposed by many fans. The league’s co-chief executive Marc Lenz says that 24 of the 36 teams in the men’s first and second divisions voted for the plan. He adds that 10 voted against and two abstained. That meant it only just reached the needed two-thirds majority of clubs.

