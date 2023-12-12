German soccer federation to prosecute perpetrators of online racist abuse

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation will start prosecuting people who direct racist abuse and hate speech at players online. The federation says it is working with the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt to identify the perpetrators of online abuse and send their cases to local authorities for prosecution. It comes after a slew of racist and discriminatory comments were directed on social media against Black players on Germany’s team that won the Under-17 World Cup for the first time this month. Federation vice president Ronny Zimmermann says “we do not accept the inhumane hostility toward our players on the Internet, but will combat it actively and consistently.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.