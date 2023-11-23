German soccer federation limits Facebook comments following racist abuse directed at U17 players

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation has had to limit comments on the Facebook page of its junior teams following a slew of racist and discriminatory comments against its Under-17 players. The federation posted a picture of four Black players from the Under-17 team celebrating Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the United States at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia. But the post was met by a torrent of racist comments from a host of Facebook about the players. The federation responded by switching off comments and saying: “The commitment to diversity is firmly anchored in the federation’s statutes – as are the values of tolerance and respect. If you don’t share these values, please unfollow us.”

