German soccer fans fall silent at games to protest Bundesliga investment deal

MUNICH (AP) — Soccer fan groups across Germany plan to fall silent at games this weekend in protest at the league’s plan to sell a stake in TV and marketing income to an outside investor. Fan clubs and groups known as “ultras” from many of Germany’s largest clubs say they will fall silent for the first 12 minutes of their teams’ upcoming games. Groups from clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among those who plan to protest. The move comes after clubs voted to proceed with talks aimed at selling a percentage of future TV and marketing income in exchange for an up-front payment.

