German soccer clubs reject selling stake in media rights to investors

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer clubs have rejected a proposal to sell a one-eighth share of future worldwide media rights to investors in a vote. The plan was heavily criticized by fans. Twenty of the 36 clubs from the Bundesliga and the second division voted in favor, but the plan needed 24 votes and a two-thirds majority to allow the league to pursue a sales process with investors on behalf of the clubs. The plan was to sell a 12.5% share of domestic and international TV and media rights for the top two divisions over the next 20 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.