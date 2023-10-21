German soccer club gives away tickets for crowd of 52,000 to connect with its community

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A crowd of 52,000 has watched a thrilling win for Fortuna Duesseldorf in German soccer’s second division. And they all got in for free. Saturday’s game was the first step in an audacious “Fortuna for Everyone” plan which the club hopes could revolutionize soccer. In future, it would like to offer every single one of its home games for free and make up for money lost by attracting new sponsors keen to advertise to a capacity crowd. The hope is to reconnect Fortuna with its community and attract a new generation of fans. They had plenty to cheer as Fortuna recovered from 3-0 down to beat Kaiserslautern 4-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.