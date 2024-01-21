German skier Strasser takes Kitzbuehel slalom for 1st win in 2 years. Feller leads season standings

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — German skier Linus Strasser has won the men’s World Cup slalom at the classic Hahnenkamm races for his first win in two years. Strasser moved up from fourth position to beat Kristoffer Jakobsen by 0.14 seconds. The Norwegian had edged the pre-race favorites to lead the first run. Daniel Yule won the race last year and in 2020 and this time trailed by 0.20 in third. Strasser grew up in Kitzbuehel and said, “I always dreamed to come back as a World Cup skier and win the World Cup.” Austria’s Manuel Feller was fourth and remained in the lead of the slaloms standings.

