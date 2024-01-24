German skier Linus Strasser wins 2nd classic World Cup slalom in Austria in four days

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Linus Strasser has become the first German skier in 34 years to win two men’s World Cup slaloms in a row by triumphing at a night race. He also won the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm event in Kitzbuehel three days ago. Strasser held on to his first-run lead as he beat Timon Haugan of Norway by 0.28 seconds. Olympic champion and last year’s winner Clement Noel of France was 1.02 behind in third. The last skier from Germany to win back-to-back slaloms was Armin Bittner in January 1990. Manuel Feller finished fifth and remained in the lead of the slalom season standings.

