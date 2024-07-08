German referee once linked to match-fixing will oversee England’s Euro 2024 semifinal

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The referee for England’s semifinal against the Netherlands at Euro 2024 will be Felix Zwayer. He once had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. Wednesday’s game will be Zwayer’s fourth of Euro 2024 and his second with the Netherlands after refereeing its 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16. England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros while playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for criticizing Zwayer. As a young assistant referee, Zwayer received a six-month ban in 2006 over an allegation that he received money from another referee, Robert Hoyzer, who was banned for match-fixing.

