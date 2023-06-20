German qualifier Niemeier ousts defending champion Ons Jabeur in 1st round of Berlin Open

By The Associated Press
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts during her first round tennis match against Germany's Jule Niemeier at the WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wolfgang Kumm]

BERLIN (AP) — German qualifier Jule Niemeier has upset defending champion Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Berlin Open. The 120th-ranked Niemeier saved two set points at 5-3 down in the opening set, then won the last four points of the tiebreaker. She held on to win in 1 hour, 35 minutes for her third victory against a top-10 player. Coco Gauff defeated Czech player Katerina Siniakov 6-3, 6-4 for the American teenager’s 23rd win of the year. The fourth-seeded Gauff next faces big-hitter Ekaterina Alexandrova. Alexandrova defeated fellow Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-3. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over veteran Vera Zvonareva in another all-Russian match.

