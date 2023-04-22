German publisher apologizes for fake Schumacher AI interview

BERLIN (AP) — A German publisher has fired one of its magazine’s editors and apologized to the family of Michael Schumacher for publishing a fake interview with the Formula One great that was generated by artificial intelligence. Funke magazines managing director Bianca Pohlmann says “This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It does not in any way correspond to the standards of journalism that we – and our readers – expect from a publisher like Funke.” Pohlmann says Funke is firing the chief editor of Die Aktuelle magazine, where the so-called interview appeared last weekend.

