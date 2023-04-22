German publisher apologizes for fake Schumacher AI interview

By The Associated Press
FILE - Michael Schumacher announces his retirement from Formula One during a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit venue for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 4, 2012. The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher. Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Thursday, April 20, 2023, that legal action is being planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle." (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Itsuo Inouye]

BERLIN (AP) — A German publisher has fired one of its magazine’s editors and apologized to the family of Michael Schumacher for publishing a fake interview with the Formula One great that was generated by artificial intelligence. Funke magazines managing director Bianca Pohlmann says “This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It does not in any way correspond to the standards of journalism that we – and our readers – expect from a publisher like Funke.” Pohlmann says Funke is firing the chief editor of Die Aktuelle magazine, where the so-called interview appeared last weekend.

