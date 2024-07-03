German police investigate video that appears to show Euro 2024 security punching and kicking a fan

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police in the German city of Frankfurt are investigating a video that appears to show a fan being punched and kicked while being detained by a group of Euro 2024 security personnel. Tournament organizer UEFA says it’s “aware of an incident which took place between stewards and a fan from the Portugal vs. Slovenia match and condemns any violent behavior.” The video was published Tuesday in Portuguese media and appears to show a person being repeatedly punched and kicked, including while on the ground. The identities of the people involved and the circumstances leading up to the events shown could not immediately be verified.

